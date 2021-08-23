Adkins Mystery Monday: A Shrub with Devilish Features?

Happy Mystery Monday! This week’s mystery may look similar to last week, but we promise it is a different native shrub with it’s own devilish features!

Last week, we highlighted shining or winged sumac, Rhus copallinum! This native shrub has unique wings on the leaf midribs and brilliant red fall foliage. This shrub is great for natural areas where it can spread. Fun fact: shining sumac is in the same plant family as cashews and poison ivy, all of which can cause a variety of irritations depending on the part of the plant and the individual.

