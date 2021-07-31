Chesapeake Lens: Chasing the Storm by David Sites

Ice has always been a threat to screwpile lights on the Chesapeake. In 1877, the original lens of the Thomas Point lighthouse was destroyed when it toppled by shaking from ice floes. The lens was replaced and additional piles and riprap were placed around the foundation in order to protect it. By 1964, it was the last manned light in the Chesapeake Bay; it finally became automated in 1986. It is currently the last unaltered screwpile cottage-type lighthouse on its original foundation in the Chesapeake Bay. It will be honored on a new stamp to be issued by the US Postal Service on August 7. “Chasing the Storm” by David Sites.