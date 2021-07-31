Avalon Theatre Calendar – August Through Mid September

19th Street Band, Friday, August 6, 2021. Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

The Avalon Foundation’s Stoltz Pavilion, 218 N. Washington Street, Easton, MD $25

Characterized by high energy and strong vocal harmonies, The 19th Street Band brings together a constellation of Americana, country, and rock with a taste of punk. They ignite an audience with their passion for music, their magnetic presence, and enthusiasm.

Bridging the musical traditions of bluegrass and roots from Ireland to the Appalachian, their eclectic gypsy-rock spirit literally leaps from the stage and engages the crowd in the music. Their clever turns of phrase and unexpected syncopation teases the audience into wanting more from every song and set.

The charismatic vibe that Caolaidhe (pronounced “Cally”) Davis (guitar/harmonica/vocalist) blends with fiddle/mandolin/vocalist (and wife), Meghan Davis, creates a joy-filled chemistry that no crowd can resist. Add to the mix the talented rhythm section, Greg Hardin (bass) & Patty Dougherty (drums), and this band will have every crowd enthralled. https://19thstreetband.com/

Clones of Funk- Dance Party!, August 7 – FREE Harrison St. Easton, Md – 7pm

Part of the Avalon’s FREE Outdoor Summer Concert Series brought to you by The Tidewater Inn present the annual Street Dance Party featuring The Clones of Funk.

Hackensaw Boys, Thursday, August 12, 2021. Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

This quote from Saving Country Music just about sums it all up: “Before The Avett Brothers were selling out arenas, before Mumford & Sons were becoming the biggest band in music in a given year, before everybody and their brother was growing a beard and wearing suspenders and playing in jug bands, the Hackensaw Boys were mixing bluegrass and old time music with a punk attitude.”

For almost two decades, the Hackensaw Boys have plowed the asphalt bringing their raw, gritty American vernacular sounds to the music halls and streets across the world. Twenty years later, the group continues their burning hot vision of American roots music into a new age, fueled as much by a rowdy punk spirit as by the traditional masters that first inspired them. http://hackensawboys.com/about

Yasmin Williams, Friday, August 13, 2021. Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

“Williams’s music transcends the standard idea of what a guitarist should do.” – NPR Music

Yasmin Williams is an acoustic fingerstyle guitarist with an unorthodox, modern style of playing. Her music has been commonly described as refreshing, relaxing, and unique and has been called some of the most imaginative guitar music out today.

Williams has won various local talent shows, was a finalist in the Rolling Stones Young Gun guitar competition, was the grand prize winner of New York University’s Ultra Violet Live talent show, and won the gold prize in the instrumental category of the Mid-Atlantic Song Contest.

Her recently released album, Urban Driftwood, has received high praise from numerous major publications including Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, The Washington Post, NPR Music, No Depression, Bandcamp, Paste Magazine, and other outlets. https://www.yasminwilliamsmusic.com/home

Mule Shine, August 14 – FREE Harrison St. Easton, Md.

Part of the Avalon’s FREE Outdoor Summer Concert Series brought to you by The Tidewater Inn presents the Bluegrass and rock and Roll Sounds of Mule Shine.

Yarn, Friday, August 20, 2021. Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

“Yarn has…developed a harmony-rich sound that conjures comparisons to The Band.” NPR Music

Yarn is a roots-music group with an Americana-tinged alt-country sound. Their unconventional sound has garnered them four Grammy nominations, nods from the Americana Music Association, and the “Download of the Day” from Rolling Stone.

For over a decade, this four-piece band has toured the country several times over, developing legions of devoted fans (called “the Yarmy”), and sharing the stage with Dwight Yoakam, Charlie Daniels, Allison Krauss, and The Lumineers, among many other stars. https://www.yarnmusic.net/

Susan Werner with Trina Hamlin- Contemporary Folk, August 21st

FREE Harrison St, Easton Md, 7pm

Part of the Avalon’s FREE Outdoor Summer Concert Series brought to you by The Tidewater Inn present the Popular Adult Contemporary music of Susan Werner with special guest Trina Hamlin

Shawn Mullins, Tuesday August 31, 2021. Doors: 7:30; Show: 8 p.m.

The Avalon Stoltz Pavilion, Easton, Maryland $40

Shawn Mullins is an American singer-songwriter who specializes in folk rock, instrumental rock, adult alternative, and Americana music. He is best known for the 1998 single “Lullaby”, which hit number one on the Adult Top 40 and was nominated for a Grammy Award.

For its 20th anniversary, Shawn is revisiting the music of Soul’s Core by recording two new versions of the album. He is calling this Soul’s Core Revival. This is not a remix or a remaster of the original, but rather brand new recordings with new arrangements of the songs.

Monty Alexander Jazz Festival, Labor Day Weekend!

Friday, September 3-Sunday, September 5, 2021

The Avalon Theatre 40 E Dover Street, Easton, Maryland

Be sure to save the date for when the Monty Alexander Jazz Festival, one of the most distinctive small-town jazz festivals in the nation, returns! Trumpet and Vocalist Bria Skonberg opens the festival on Friday night and Peter and Will Anderson close the festivities on Sunday afternoon.

Glenn Miller Orchestra, Thursday, September 9, 2021. Doors: 6:30; Show: 7 p.m.

“A band ought to have a sound all of its own. It ought to have a personality.” – Glenn Miller

The Glenn Miller Orchestra is keeping Miller’s legendary jazzy sound alive onstage today for old-time fans and new generations alike!

With its unique Big Band sound, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest bands of all time, known for such enduring classics as “Tuxedo Junction”, “In the Mood”, and “Pennsylvania 6-5000”.

The old recordings are still great, but nothing beats experiencing Miller’s music live and in-person! https://glennmillerorchestra.com/

The Wailers, Friday, September 10, 2021. Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

Although Bob Marley and the Wailers recorded, toured and made history together between 1972 and 1981, it was Marley’s wish that the Wailers would continue spreading their righteous reggae vibe after he was gone. Today, carrying on that mission are legitimate members, children-of-legends, and a host of immensely talented musicians.

Aston Barrett, Jr., delivers startling echoes of his uncle’s (Carlton ‘Carly’ Barrett) one-drop drumming sound. Guitarist Donald Kinsey is joined by Wendel ‘Junior Jazz’ Ferraro, shaping that classic sonic identity. Owen ‘Dreadie’ Reid (Julian Marley’s Uprising Band and a former student of ‘Familyman’) and Andres Lopez (Albrosie, LutanFyah) add yet more quality to an incredible line up!

Suzanne Vega, Thursday, September 16, 2021. Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

Widely regarded as one of the foremost songwriters of her generation, Suzanne Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk-music revival of the early 1980s, going on to make “vital, inventive music” (NPR Music) throughout the course of her critically acclaimed, decades-long career.

Through her sold-out concerts in many of the world’s best-known venues, Vega is known for performances that convey deep emotion expressed in her distinctive, “clear, unwavering voice” (Rolling Stone) described as “a cool, dry sandpaper-brushed near-whisper” by The Washington Post.

James McMurtry, Sunday, September 19, 2021. Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

“The most vital lyricist in America today.” —Bob Harris, BBC 2 Radio

James McMurtry, the acclaimed singer, songwriter, and guitarist, began his interest in music at the age of seven when his father, novelist Larry McMurtry, gave him his first guitar. McMurtry’s mother, an English professor, taught him how to play it. “My mother taught me three chords,” he recalls, “and the rest I just stole as I went along. I learned everything by ear or by watching people.”

Now, in a career spanning 20 years of rock, folk, and americana, McMurtry has crafted a unique repertoire ranging from soft ballads to tough rock songs to political anthems.

“The simple fact is that James McMurtry may be the truest, fiercest songwriter of his generation…” Stephen King, Entertainment Weekly