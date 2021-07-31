Lori Ramsey Appointed to Board of Trustees at Wye River Upper School

The Board of Trustees of Wye River Upper School is pleased to announce the nomination and election of Lori Ramsey as a trustee as of July 1, 2021. Ms. Ramsey is currently the Executive Director of the Temple B’nai Israel in Easton, MD.

Ramsey brings the talents of collaboration, creation of strategic partnerships, marketing and financial management skills to Wye River Upper School. She has been involved in education for over ten years as a professional and as a parent. “I have known Lori since she moved to the Eastern Shore with her family nearly ten years ago. She has a wonderful ability to think “big”, out of the box, creative ideas,” said Alexa Seip, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “Lori will be a wonderful addition to our Board.”

About Wye River Upper School

Wye River Upper School is an independent high school serving the strengths and needs of bright students who learn differently. Wye River is located in Centreville, MD, approximately 20 minutes east of the Bay Bridge. For more information about the school, please contact Tracie Spence at 443-262-8292 or at traciespence@wyeriverupperschool.org.