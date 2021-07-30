Church Hill Theatre Auditions for “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”

Auditions for the rollicking Tony Award-winning musical comedy, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum will be held at Church Hill Theatre on Monday, August 16, and Wednesday, August 18 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, August 21 at 1:30 p.m. Liz Clarke will direct this production with choreography by Kendall Chaires and Sylvia Maloney as producer.

This remarkable musical, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, opened on Broadway in May, 1962 with a book written by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart and George Abbott as the director.

This ensemble cast needs 8 women and 9 men (ages teens to sixties!), and all vocal ranges who must be able to sing, dance and act in this fast paced musical farce set in Ancient Rome. You’ll find desperate lovers, scheming neighbors, and secrets behind every toga! (There may also be a courtesan or two…)

For the vocal auditions, please prepare one song to demonstrate the range of your voice and the preferred variety of your singing style, along with 2 copies of the sheet music. Auditioners should be prepared to read from the script and to learn a brief dance routine. Technicians are also needed and are encouraged to attend auditions. Whether this would be your first show with us or your 101st, this show is guaranteed to be a fun way to dust off your dancing shoes and warm up your pipes after an exhausting quarantine!

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum performance dates are Friday, November 5 through Sunday, November 21, 2021. For more information, call Liz Clarke at 443-480-2559 or email lizclake10@gmail.com.