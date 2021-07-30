Spy COVID-19 July 30 Update

*New cases in last 24 hours.
The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.
Key points for today
• Since July 26, Kent County has reported 1 new COVID-19 case. The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 2.45%.
• Maryland’s average positivity rate has been on an upward trend since July 13 and has been above 2% for six days.
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 467,961, an increase of 526 in the last 24 hours.
• In the last 24 hours, no one died as a result of COVID-19, leaving the state’s total to 9,599.
• The number of patients currently hospitalized is 222, up 7 from yesterday. There have been more than 200 hospitalized patients for the past three days. There are 164 patients in acute care beds and 58 in intensive care.
