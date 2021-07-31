Julianna Brush to Receive 2021 USM Regents’ Staff Award

Julianna Brush, Contract and Grant Specialist at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s Horn Point Laboratory, has been selected to receive the 2021 University System of Maryland (USM) Regents’ Staff Award for Exceptional Contribution to the Institution. Over the course of her seven years of service to UMCES, Juli Brush has become known for her high level of commitment to UMCES, her positive impact on the work environment, and her collaborative approach.

“Juli has provided essential support to our faculty by helping them submit complex research proposals to address important environmental problems,” said Michael Roman, director of UMCES’ Horn Point Laboratory.

She has created partnerships that have helped the Horn Point Laboratory improve efficiency. Additionally, she goes above and beyond her official duties, working on a variety of UMCES committees. Included in this work is her service as Chair of the Staff Council and as an active member of the Mental Health Council. As UMCES President Peter Goodwin notes, Juli is the go-to expert on all aspects of grants and contracts, shared governance, leadership, and relationship-building.

Each award carries a $2,000 prize provided by the institutions and the University System of Maryland Foundation. Chancellor Perman and Board of Regents Chair Linda Gooden will offer notice of the awards at the meeting of the full board on Sept. 10 at the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi.

The USM Board of Regents is honoring seven members of its staff at institutions across the system as recipients of the 2021 USM Regents’ Staff Awards. The awards are the highest honor presented by the board to exemplary staff members. The awards honor excellence in the following categories: Contribution to the Institution; Service to Students in an Academic or Residential Environment; Public Service to the University or the Greater Community; Effectiveness and Efficiency; and Inclusion, Multiculturalism, & Social Justice.

“Throughout this pandemic, I’ve said that our USM staff are indispensable—the foundation of everything we do. They’ve kept the System running, kept our services going, kept our people safe, kept our students succeeding,” said USM Chancellor Jay A. Perman. “But this is true of our staff whether or not we’re in crisis. So I can’t wait to come together in September and celebrate these truly extraordinary colleagues. It’ll be a special day for all of us.”

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND CENTER FOR ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE

