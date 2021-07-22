Scott Beatty, Jr – President & CEO of Shore United Bank, Recognized as Daily Record’s Power 30

Shore United Bank is happy to congratulate President & CEO Scott Beatty, Jr on being named by the Daily Record’s Power 30 for the year 2020. Introduced on June 30, 2021, this list showcases the top 30 leaders in Maryland’s banking and financial services.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented the banking industry with the incredible challenge to do its part in safeguarding the nations economy. This includes businesses in need of financing to stay open and make payroll, as well as individual customers in need of assistance.

“Our execution of the federal Payroll Protection Program was our biggest success. Our staff literally worked every weekend, all day, and all night to make sure our customers got the support they so desperately needed. Through the two rounds of the program Shore United Bank processed 2,454 loans totaling $196 million. We know this saved many businesses from failure,” says Beatty on the topic of Shore United Bank’s biggest success during the pandemic.

Shore United Bank has recently announced it has entered a definitive agreement with Anne Arundel County’s Severn Bank, a merger demonstrating the bank’s growing potential.

Beatty is a local, Eastern Shore native, graduate of Salisbury University’s Perdue School of Business, and has been a senior executive at Shore United Bank since 2005, CEO since 2013. “I am both honored and humbled by the recognition as one of the top 30 leaders in Maryland’s banking and financial services in 2020 by the Daily Record, but the credit truly should go to the amazing staff I work with every day at Shore United Bank,” says Beatty.

To view The Daily Record’s Power 30 Article on Scott Beatty, visit Scott Beatty Jr. – Maryland Daily Record (thedailyrecord.com)

For more information on Shore United Bank, visit www.ShoreUnitedBank.com.