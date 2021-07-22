The High and Wides at The Mainstay

The Mainstay in Rock Hall MD is excited to welcome back bluegrass favorites The High and Wides Saturday July 31 at 8 pm. Tickets are $20 online/advance and $25 at the door. Information and ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website at www.facebook.com/mainstayrockhall and www.mainstayrockhall.org.

The High and Wides return to The Mainstay LIVE and in person Saturday July 31st at 8 pm! $20 advance/online and $25 day of show.

“These guys are apostles of hillbilly boogie”— THE WASHINGTON POST

The High & Wides project a big, driving sound—mountain musical traditions re-imagined for a new century. Formed on Maryland’s Eastern Shore in 2015 and with roots in both urban Baltimore and the rural Delmarva peninsula, they write music about arson and hourly motels, dystopian love songs, and ballads of violent history. The band draws on their backgrounds in bluegrass and weaves in influences from new wave to old time to make music that defies boundaries while evoking the era when country, western swing, and early rock’n’roll coexisted under the label “hillbilly music”.

Both 2018’s album “Lifted” and 2019’s “Seven True Stories” were greeted with critical acclaim and debuted in the Billboard Top 10 Bluegrass Album sales chart, and a third full-length album is on the way later in 2021.

Members are Marc Dykeman (guitar, vocals), Sam Guthridge (banjo, mandolin, vocals), Nate Grower (fiddle), and Mike Buccino (bass).

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website www.mainstayrockhall.org and information for supporting The can be found at www.mainstayrockhall.org/sponsors.

Upcoming Mainstay performances include:

July 31 The High and Wides

August 7 Philip Dutton and The Alligators

August 9 Mainstay Monday with Joe Holt and guest The Tom Lagana Group

August 23 Mainstay Monday with Joe Holt and guest Meredith Davies Hadaway

August 28 Ultrafaux

September 3 Stephen Phillip Harvey Jazz Orchestra

September 9 Charlie Byrd Tribute with Chuck Redd

September 18 Ellen Cherry

September 25 Danny Paisley and Southern Grass

October 2 Happy Traum

October 9 Rock Hall Fall Fest

October 16 Jeff Antoniuk

October 23 Alynn Johnson and Robert Redd

November 6 Karen Somverville

November 13 Frank Vignola

November 20 Sue Matthews

December 12 Harp and Soul Holiday Show