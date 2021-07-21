Michele Domenick, MD, Joins UM Shore Medical Group – Surgical Care

Michele A. Domenick, MD has joined the UM Shore Medical Group – Surgical Care practice serving the general surgery care needs of Kent and northern Queen Anne’s counties.

Dr. Domenick is located in the Multi-Specialty Clinic in UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. Her prior experience includes serving as a general surgeon with Eden Hill Surgical Group, Surgical Associates and the Delaware Surgery Center in Dover, Delaware, and also with the Comprehensive Breast Center in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. For 10 years, she also was an attending surgeon at Kent General Hospital’s Bayhealth Medical Center, serving for two years as chair of Bayhealth’s Department of Surgery.

“Dr. Domenick is a wonderful addition to our surgical care team and to our community of health care providers in the northernmost region of UM Shore Regional Health’s service area,” said William H. Huffner, MD, Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer. “Her experience and expertise are an excellent fit with the needs of our Chestertown hospital and the communities it serves, and we are very excited to have her join our health care team.”

After earning her medical degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Dr. Domenick completed her internship and residency training at MCP-Hahnemann University in Philadelphia. She is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and has published widely in medical journals and textbooks on topics related to surgery.

“We are grateful to have the skills and experience of Dr. Domenick,” said John T. Moon, MD, Medical Director UM SMG – Surgical Care. “She is an asset to our team and to the Kent County community,”

To make an appointment with Dr. Domenick, please call 410-822-4553.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System