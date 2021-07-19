The Envelope Please: Plein Art Easton Awards 2022

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

58 juried artists from all over the United States paint throughout Talbot County for a week and select their two best works to exhibit and compete for thousands of dollars in prizes and career defining recognition. The Collector’s Preview Party is the celebratory unveiling of this collection. Enjoy the company of friends, have a glass of wine and converse with the participating artists. The Collectors’ Preview Party offers the first opportunity to see the entire competition show. During this event, competition judge Daniel Weiss, CEO of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC, will announce his selections for this year’s winners. This evening bustles with excitement and sales are brisk as a painting is sold every 45 seconds over 90 minutes.

Plein Air Easton is the largest and most prestigious juried plein air painting competition in the United States.

This video is approximately 28 minutes in length. For more information about Plein Art Easton or the Avalon Foundation, please go here.