Chestertown Lions Club Holds Another Successful Bay to Bay Bike Ride

The Chestertown Lions Club held another successful Bike Ride fundraiser supporting Leader Dogs for the Blind on June 27, 2021. Approximately 400 cyclists rode their choice of one of four routes ranging from 26 to 102 miles in length.

This was the 35th annual ride that takes place on the fourth Sunday in June raising funds supporting the Lions Leader Dogs for the Blind and many charities and organizations in Kent County. The ride draws cyclists from all over the region that enjoy riding through the scenic heartland of Maryland’s Upper Eastern Shore and Delaware. The shorter 26-mile ride traverses historic Chestertown for those seeking a less challenging ride.

For more information about other local projects the Lions Club supports reach out to Henry Hart, Club President, at henryashtonhart@gmail.com.