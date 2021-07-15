Scott and Tracy Wagner Announced as Presenting Sponsors of Easton Airport Day 2021

The Easton Airport Day event committee is pleased to announce Scott and Tracy Wagner as the presenting sponsors of the 12th annual Easton Airport Day, a community event offering the entire family an opportunity to visit the local airfield and see what flying is all about on September 25, 2021.

Easton Airport Day features rare and unique aircraft, military jets, airport equipment, and classic cars on display. Photo-ops will be available with chances for families to sit inside select aircraft and meet the pilots that fly them.

Formation flyovers with rare “Warbirds” flying patterns over the skies of Easton highlights the festivities. The world-famous Rubber Chicken Drop Contest will delight the crowd as pilots skillfully attempt to hit the bed of a pickup truck while flying over the airport.

“Sponsoring this year’s event was an easy decision; we like to fly, we own a hangar at the airport, and we enjoy the people who work there,” Scott and Tracy Wagner said in a joint statement. “We have been flying in and out of the Easton Airport for almost fifteen years as it is one of the preferred airports for national and regional charter operators. Over that time, we have seen many positive changes and increased flight activity. A personal goal for us is that more people learn about the airport and the positive impact it has on the community.”

Food vendors will be onsite providing lunch, sweets, drinks, and tasty treats. Be prepared for a bit of walking, as displays and activities are located all over the airport grounds. Appropriate outerwear and apparel is suggested, family fun is expected.

“Easton Airport Day is the airport’s crown jewel event and we are thrilled to have Scott and Tracy Wagner’s support,” Easton Airport Manager Micah Risher said. “Their sponsorship will help us to grow the festivities, attract more pilots and planes, and ensure our community has a great day out on the airfield.”

A full schedule of activities and an event map will be available online in early September. The event is free to attend and there is no fee for parking. Parking attendants will be onsite to help attendees find appropriate parking spaces on airport property. Additional handicapped parking will be provided near the terminal.

For more information about Easton Airport Day, visit www.eastonairportday.com and follow Easton Airport on Facebook @EastonAirport for event updates.

About Easton Airport Day: Easton Airport Day is a component fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation. Proceeds from donors and sponsors support the cost of the event with remaining funds supporting Aviation Career Education (ACE) programs – provide students the opportunity to explore careers in the aerospace industry, and provide resources and support to aid their vocational pursuit.

About Scott and Tracy Wagner: Scott and Tracy believe that it is critical to support the local community. Tracy is a licensed realtor with Meredith Fine Properties. Scott has spent thirty-five years in the waste and recycling business in South Central Pennsylvania and has developed industrial buildings for almost three decades. His most recent real estate project is the development and construction of industrial buildings in the Easton Technology Center directly across from Easton Airport.