County Zoning Board to Hear Proposal Which Could Block Minary’s Dream Project

A Chestertown neighborhood group, The Chesmar Community Foundation, has filed an appeal with the Kent County Planning and Zoning Board, challenging the zoning status of the American Legion property on American Legion Road.



This challenge could prevent the final purchase of the property by the widely supported Minary’s Dream Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to “meeting the many needs of youth and families in Kent County, MINARY’S DREAM ALLIANCE exists to provide opportunities for mentoring, tutoring, vocational training, and college readiness. MDA offers families and youth a safe, welcoming environment where they feel comfortable, not intimidated, and accepted for who they are.”

During the pandemic, the property was one the main facilitators of the county-wide food outreach program and has recently been a staging area for a Washington College Starr Center educational program.

See current article in the Spy on the project.

Kent County Planning and Zoning hearing will be held on Monday, July 19, 7 p.m. at 400 High

Street. It is open to the public.