The Trippe Gallery Celebrates Plein Air Painting

The Trippe Gallery will be hosting a special opening reception for the exhibit “Celebrating the Art of the Plein Air Painter” on July 9 from 5-8pm featuring a “Meet and Greet” with many of the artists competing in Plein Air Easton, now in its 17th year! Artists Zufar Bikbov, Nancy Tankersley, Len Mizerek and Cynthia Rosen will be painting on site during the opening. There will also be an ice cream truck with free ice cream to the first 50 visitors!

Many plein air artists have a year round home for their paintings at The Trippe Gallery. Of the 44 artists represented at the gallery, 21 artists create most of their canvases en plein air and are current or alumni participants in the prestigious Plein Air Easton competition which runs from July 11-18. Many of the attending artists will be on hand to speak with collectors. On Friday July 16 there will be artist demonstrations at the gallery by the ever popular watercolor artist David Csont at 10 am, and award winning landscape oil painter Elise Phillips at 12:30 pm. 2021 Plein Air Easton artists on exhibit at the gallery include Olena Babak, Jill Basham, Zufar Bikbov, David Csont, Stephen Griffin, Stephen Haynes, Charlie Hunter, Patrick Lee, Len Mizerek, Elise Phillips, Crista Pisano, Cynthia Rosen, Patrick Saunders, John Brandon Sills, Nancy Tankersley, Tara Will and Mary Veiga.

The exhibition “Celebrating the Art of the Plein Air Painter” will be on view for the months of July and August so don’t despair if you miss Plein Air Easton! “Plein air painting is about leaving the four walls of your studio behind and experiencing painting and drawing in the landscape. The practice goes back for centuries but was truly made into an art form by the French Impressionists. Their desire to paint light and its changing, ephemeral qualities, coupled with the creation of transportable paint tubes and the box easel—the precursor to the plein air easels of today—allowed artists the freedom to paint “en plein air,” which is the French expression for “in the open air. Today plein air painting is a flourishing trend in our art world. Artists come together for “paint out” excursions, workshops devoted to the practice occur all year-round and coast to coast, and landscape painters are finding that plein air painting is as rewarding and powerful an experience as it was for the first plein air painters all those years ago.”

The gallery also represents award-winning artists in printmaking, etching, botanical art, sculpture and fine art photography-there is artwork to appeal to the seasoned as well as first time collector! The gallery owner, Nanny Trippe, offers in home/office curation of artwork to make your spaces special as well as professional hanging and curation of your own artwork.

Join Easton’s liveliest art scene at The Trippe Gallery located in the heart of historic Easton at 32 N Harrison St. For schedules and more information please visit thetrippegallery.com or call 410-310-8727.