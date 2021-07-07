YMCA of the Chesapeake Breaks Ground on New QA’s County YMCA/Senior Center

On Wednesday, June 30th, the YMCA of the Chesapeake joined with local leaders and community stakeholders to break ground on the new Queen Anne’s County YMCA/Senior Center in Centreville.

“This is a moment sixteen years in the making,” said Robbie Gill, YMCA of the Chesapeake CEO. “The opening of a full-facility YMCA in Queen Anne’s County will be a transformative moment for the community; providing space and resources that will meet critical needs for years to come.”

Photo: State and local representatives joined the YMCA of the Chesapeake for the ground breaking of the new Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA in Centreville on June 30th. From left: Robbie Gill, Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Steven Wilson, Delegate Jay Jacobs, Delegate Steven Arentz, Senator Addie Eckardt, Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Christopher Corchiarino, Centreville Town Council Member Jeffrey Kiel, Centreville Town Council President Tim McClusky, Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Jack Wilson, Maryland Secretary of Aging Rona Krama and Queen Anne’s County Commissioner James Moran.

The new $15 million, 49,000 square foot facility will be located across Route 304 (Ruthsburg Road) from Queen Anne’s County High School and next to the new Queen Anne’s County Government complex. It is expected to serve more than 10,000 community members. It will include a six-lane indoor pool, wellness center, full-size gymnasium, multi-purpose spaces for programs and group-exercise classes, Stay and Play, kitchen, outdoor pool and pavilion, senior center offices, and a small business/community development center. The new facility is slated to open in 2023.

Photo: Members from Boy Scout Troup 464 and American Heritage Girls Troop 0414 joined the YMCA of the Chesapeake for the groundbreaking of the new Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA in Centreville. They are two of many youth and community organizations that will benefit from the new facility and its programming.

“Not only is the facility itself exciting, but it’s dual purpose as a Y and senior center, combined with its central location near the high school and county services creates unique and exciting programming opportunities to strengthen our community,” continued Gill.

The YMCA has worked in Queen Anne’s County for over two decades, initially providing summer aquatics programs at Chesapeake College, then working with Queen Anne’s County and Chesapeake College in 2011/2012 to keep the indoor pool open for community members.

Queen Anne’s County donated land in November 2015 for a future home for the YMCA, and in December 2016, the YMCA opened a store-front facility in Centreville, Maryland that currently serves 2,800 members and provides a variety of youth and adult programs.

While operating the existing location, the YMCA has been successfully raising funds for the new facility. In May 2020, the YMCA received a $5 million matching grant from the Philip E. and Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation and earlier this year received $565,000 in the State’s FY22 Capital Budget. To date, the YMCA has raised $10.826 million which is 72% of the $15 million goal.

The groundbreaking marks the beginning of the community phase of the Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA/Senior Center Capital Campaign. To contribute and learn more, please contact Heather Moore at hmoore@ymcachesapeake.org.

About the YMCA of the Chesapeake

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits and the largest Human Service organization on the Eastern Shore; strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the Shore, Ys engage 40,000 members and their families, regardless of age, income or background, to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the Shore’s health and wellbeing, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The YMCA of the Chesapeake operates facilities in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Talbot, Queen Anne’s and Wicomico Counties in Maryland and on Chincoteague Island in Virginia. Last year, the YMCA of the Chesapeake provided over $1,750,000 in assistance to over 16,000 community members, turning no one away due to inability to pay. Additionally, the Y spent $200,000 on outreach efforts and programming in the communities it serves.