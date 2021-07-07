The Mainstay to Reopen for Live In Person Concerts

The Mainstay in Rock Hall MD is excited to announce that it will be opening for live in person concerts beginning July 12 with Mainstay favorite Joe Holt joined by guitarist Steve Herberman. Tickets are $12.Information and ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website at www.facebook.com/mainstayrockhall and www.mainstayrockhall.org.

After a year of lockdown and keeping the music alive through livestreaming concerts, The Mainstay is returning to LIVE in person concerts! The Mainstay family can’t wait to welcome audiences back to the cozy 125 seat listening room, known far and wide as one of the best places to listen to music in the Mid-Atlantic. The season will start with two Mainstay Mondays and two mainstage concerts in July and August before returning to a full slate of concerts for the rest of 2021.

The Mainstay kicks off the season with Mainstay Monday featuring Joe Holt and 7-string guitarist Steve Herberman on July 12. Soon after audiences will be treated to hard swinging piano jazz from the 3D Jazz Trio on July 23 and another Mainstay Monday on July 26 featuring the Washington College Jazz Combo. July will wrap up with a show featuring “apostles of hillbilly boogie” the High and Wides on July 31.

Steve Herberman is one of the most respected names in the world of jazz guitar. Steve has toured across the US and Europe playing and teaching and is featured in the book “The Great Jazz Guitarists” by Scott Yanow. Based in the DC area, Steve is a fixture throughout the region in jazz venues, and no stranger to the Mainstay. Steve Joins joe for a 7 string-guitar piano duo featuring favorite standards and jazz classics.

These eclectic evenings are returning on Monday nights and are hosted by our own Joe Holt at the piano, partnering with a special guest. Each week is a unique, one of a kind show. Seating is casual and tables are available (bring your own dinner, if you like), along with a cash bar. Doors open at 6:30 pm with the show starting at 7:00.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website www.mainstayrockhall.org and information for supporting The Mainstay through the COVID-19 crisis can be found at www.mainstayrockhall.org/sponsors.

Upcoming Mainstay performances include:

July 12 Mainstay Monday featuring Joe Holt with guest Steve Herberman

July 23 The 3d Jazz Trio featuring Amy Shook, Sherrie Maricle, and Jackie Warren

July 26 Mainstay Monday featuring Joe Holt with the WAC Jazz Combo

July 31 The High and Wides

August 28 Ultrafaux

September 3 Stephen Phillip Harvey Jazz Orchestra

September 9 Charlie Byrd Tribute with Chuck Redd

September 18 Ellen Cherry

September 25 Danny Paisley and Southern Grass

October 2 Happy Traum

October 9 Rock Hall Fall Fest

October 16 Jeff Antoniuk

October 23 Alynn Johnson and Robert Redd

November 6 Karen Somverville

November 13 Frank Vignola

November 20 Sue Matthews

December 12 Harp and Soul Holiday Show