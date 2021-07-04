Spy Moment: A Perfect First Friday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Shops and galleries opened their doors wide for Chestertown’s July First Friday. For some venues it was the first day open since the pandemic began. Art galleries, from River Arts to Tish Fine Art Plus and Artists Gallery were crowded with guests celebrating the Fourth of July weekend.

We couldn’t get everyone in on our walkabout, but here’s a glimpse of some smiling faces.

This video is approximately two minutes long.