A Washington Post Analysis of the 1st District: Could Harris Lose His Job?

In today’s Washington Post, we found an interesting analysis of the 1st Congressional District and the fate of incumbent Andy Harris as Maryland begins the process of redistricting the state.
“Ten years ago, as Maryland Democrats sat down to redraw the state’s eight congressional districts, they considered making Republican members of Congress go extinct.
Now, ahead of a new round of redistricting, Harris is fundraising off the possibility that he could be Democrats’ next — and last — Republican target. “Democrats are trying to REDRAW my congressional district to DEFEAT ME,” he claimed in a recent campaign mailer.”
Read the full story here. (readers may encounter a paywall with this article)
