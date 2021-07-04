MENU

Sections

More

July 4, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Archives

A Washington Post Analysis of the 1st District: Could Harris Lose His Job?

by Leave a Comment

Share

In today’s Washington Post, we found an interesting analysis of the 1st Congressional District and the fate of incumbent Andy Harris as Maryland begins the process of redistricting the state.

“Ten years ago, as Maryland Democrats sat down to redraw the state’s eight congressional districts, they considered making Republican members of Congress go extinct.

There were two in office at the time: brand-new Andy Harris on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, and Roscoe Bartlett in rural Western Maryland. As former governor Martin O’Malley (D) later admitted in federal court, Democrats ultimately decided just to go after Bartlett, if only because it was easier. And their plan worked: A Republican has not won that seat since.

Now, ahead of a new round of redistricting, Harris is fundraising off the possibility that he could be Democrats’ next — and last — Republican target. “Democrats are trying to REDRAW my congressional district to DEFEAT ME,” he claimed in a recent campaign mailer.”

Read the full story here. (readers may encounter a paywall with this article)

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *