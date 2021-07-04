A Washington Post Analysis of the 1st District: Could Harris Lose His Job?

In today’s Washington Post, we found an interesting analysis of the 1st Congressional District and the fate of incumbent Andy Harris as Maryland begins the process of redistricting the state.

“Ten years ago, as Maryland Democrats sat down to redraw the state’s eight congressional districts, they considered making Republican members of Congress go extinct.

There were two in office at the time: brand-new Andy Harris on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, and Roscoe Bartlett in rural Western Maryland. As former governor Martin O’Malley (D) later admitted in federal court, Democrats ultimately decided just to go after Bartlett, if only because it was easier. And their plan worked: A Republican has not won that seat since.