Adkins Mystery Monday: What is this Colorful Critter?

Happy Mystery Monday! Today also marks one year (tomorrow) of Mystery Mondays! Thank you to all who have followed us so far! We’ll celebrate with this colorful critter – do you know what it is?

Last week, we asked you about Baptisia australis, or false indigo. Baptisia australis is a hardy herbaceous perennial that blooms in May and June. It produces these large seed pods, which when mature will be brown and split open revealing many seeds. Baptisia can tolerate full sun to part shade in dry to moist soil. It is a great showy plant that attracts butterflies.

Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum. Please give them here.