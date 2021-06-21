MENU

Sections

More

June 22, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Food and Garden Food-Garden Homepage Food and Garden Food-Garden Portal lead

Adkins Mystery Monday: What is this Colorful Critter?

by 2 Comments

Share
Happy Mystery Monday! Today also marks one year (tomorrow) of Mystery Mondays! Thank you to all who have followed us so far! We’ll celebrate with this colorful critter – do you know what it is?
Last week, we asked you about Baptisia australis, or false indigo. Baptisia australis is a hardy herbaceous perennial that blooms in May and June. It produces these large seed pods, which when mature will be brown and split open revealing many seeds. Baptisia can tolerate full sun to part shade in dry to moist soil. It is a great showy plant that attracts butterflies.
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum. Please give them here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Letters to Editor

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.