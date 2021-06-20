Hundreds March to Move the Monument

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hundreds march Saturday, June 19, to the courthouse on Washington Street in Easton to urge Talbot County to remove the Confederate monument from the courthouse lawn. Music by Friends for Christ.

This video is about four minutes long.