June 20, 2021

Hundreds March to Move the Monument

Hundreds march Saturday, June 19, to the courthouse on Washington Street in Easton to urge Talbot County to remove the Confederate monument from the courthouse lawn. Music by Friends for Christ.

This video is about four minutes long.

