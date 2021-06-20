Hundreds March to Move the Monument

Hundreds march Saturday, June 19, to the courthouse on Washington Street in Easton to urge Talbot County to remove the Confederate monument from the courthouse lawn. Music by Friends for Christ.
This video is about four minutes long.
John Griep has spent more than 25 years as a reporter and editor covering Talbot County and the Mid-Shore, including county and town governments, courts, police, planning and zoning, business and real estate. Contact him at john@spycommunitymedia.org.
