UM SMC at Easton Cafeteria Plans Renovation and Updates to Menu, Service Options

The cafeteria at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton will close at 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, following lunch service, as UM Shore Regional Health cafeteria and facilities team members facilitate a week-long renovation project that will include new paint, new menu options and a new grab-and-go destination.

“This project is an important element of a focus on improving the visitor experience at UM Shore Regional Health,” said Dee Murphy, vice president, Support Services, UM SRH. “We look forward to these new options for both our team members and our visitors.”

Temporary food service will be available in the cafeteria seating area beginning at 6 a.m., Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18. There will be hot and cold grab-and-go options for breakfast, lunch and dinner. There will be no food service on Saturday, June 12; Sunday, June 13; Saturday, June 19; Sunday, June 20; and Monday, June 21, due to the painting schedule.

The reopening of the refreshed cafeteria space at UM SMC at Easton will be on Tuesday, June 22. These renovations will not affect food services available to the hospital’s inpatient population.

