Meet the Candidate: Dave Harden for Congress

The public is invited to attend the next meeting of the Democratic Club of Kent County on Thursday, June 17 via Zoom, for another session of our 2021 “Meet the Candidates” series. We’ll hear from Dave Harden, candidate for Congress in the First District. John Queen will also join us for a preview of Chestertown’s Juneteenth Celebration.

Dave Harden grew up on his family farm in Westminster; his great- grandmother lived and worked in Rock Hall. Dave was nominated by President Obama in 2016 to serve as an Assistant Administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development. In that capacity he spearheaded American efforts to respond to crises around the world. He was awarded Presidential Award for Distinguished Service by President Trump in 2019. He and his wife own a farm in Westminster; they have three children. More information is available on his website, https://www.hardenforcongress.com/.

John Queen, co-founder of the Bayside HOYAS, and founder of the Black Union of Kent County, is quoted on his Facebook page as saying “I want to transform our community into one which all youth are valued and thrive, by creating projects and programs that lean toward bringing that vision to reality.” (https://www.facebook.com/groups/1540858359565034/) He is one of the prime organizers of Chestertown’s Juneteenth Celebration.

The meeting will open for a social time at 6:30 pm, including by a brief business meeting. At 7:00 we’ll hear from Mr. Queen, followed at around 7:10 from Mr. Harden. Members will receive the Zoom link prior to the meeting – others please contact the club at info@dckcmd.comfor an invitation to attend.