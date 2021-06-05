Chesapeake Lens: “Susquehanna Sunrise” by Jeff Swartzendruber

At 444 miles, the Susquehanna is the longest river on the east coast of the United States. It provides over half the flow of the Chesapeake Bay’s freshwater—a gift to all of us. “Susquehanna Sunrise” by Jeff Swartzendruber.
