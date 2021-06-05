Delmarva Review: “The Beautiful Impossible” by Carl Boon

Author’s Note: “The Beautiful Impossible”—speculative and oddly detailed—imagines the speaker before he was born, a figure who inhabits Nebraska and falls in love with a woman who ultimately turns away from him. At its core, the poem plays with questions we all ask at times: What would’ve happened had I done this instead of that? Would I be happier were I another?

The Beautiful Impossible

I fell in love with Margaret from Omaha

on January 10, 1974, nineteen days

before I was born. We spent Saturday

summer nights at the Plymouth Drive-In

off Mercer Avenue and watched Warren Beatty

cry and Jack Nicholson connive.

We made love on her twentieth birthday

inside her father’s garage; the oil cans

rattled Esso Esso red and white

and she orgasmed twice. A stitch

of moonlight pranced through the window,

and her mother shed the afghan

and suddenly rose, the cancer she’d carried

in her stomach for decades no more lethal

than nickels or dice from a Yahtzee! box.

How happy we all were, how replete

with wonder and mashed potatoes later,

strawberry pie that tasted like Heaven

had fallen. Oh Margaret, how sensitive

you were and so undecided—we should’ve wed

in the Lutheran church and had a hundred

Susans and Johns, a thousand breakfasts

of Western omelets and a million cups

of coffee at Dee’s near the Missouri.

Your father loved me and I loved him,

his plaid pajamas, his hand-cut bacon

straight from some farm near Gretna.

One day you’ll know the meaning of forsaken.

⧫

Carl Boon is the author of the full-length collection Places & Names: Poems (Nasiona Press, 2019). In addition to Delmarva Review, his poems have appeared in Prairie Schooner, Posit, and The Maine Review, among other journals and magazines. He received his Ph.D. in Twentieth-Century American Literature from Ohio University (2007) and teaches American culture and literature at Dokuz Eylül University in Turkey.

