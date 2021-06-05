Brett Davis Joins Fleetwood Insurance Group

Fleetwood Insurance Group is pleased to announce the addition of Brett Davis to the Agency.

Davis is a native of Kent County who earned a business degree from Goldey-Beacom College. Growing up on a seventh generation farm, Brett has extensive knowledge in the agriculture trade as well as skills in several other industries he experienced while working in New York and California.

Creg Fleetwood, President of Fleetwood Insurance Group and BGV Insurance commented, “Insurance is a business built around relationships. Brett is an extremely personable guy who is eager to build strong relationships within his community. His willingness to engage and meet new people is why he is going to be successful. I am excited about our future with Brett on our team!”

While Fleetwood’s footprint expands across the Mid-Atlantic, most of the concentration is on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Davis will be focusing on Northern Kent and Cecil Counties as well as Delaware and Pennsylvania. “I love the team here at Fleetwood and BGV – hardworking, well-experienced, and just great people. I am excited to be a part of such a great organization,” Davis remarked.

Fleetwood Insurance Group (FIG)has a rich history of providing insurance services to the Eastern Shore region since 1946, going back more than 75 years. In 2019, FIG acquired Bartlett Griffin &Vermilye (BGV Insurance), a reputable agency in Easton. In addition to BGV Insurance, the organization also has a national marine division called Dockmasters’ Yacht & Marine. Fleetwood Insurance Group is headquartered in Chestertown, MD. The agency has built a strong reputation for outstanding customer service and support.

For more information the services offered by Fleetwood Insurance Group, please call 410-778-2260 or visit www.fleetwoodinsurancegroup.com.