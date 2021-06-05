Congressman Harris Announces Military Service Academy June 15 Virtual Webinar

Congressman Andy Harris, M.D., announced his annual military service academy information event for high school students interested in pursuing a Congressional nomination to attend one of the nation’s military service academies. The virtual forum will be held on Tuesday, June 15th at 5:30PM, and will run approximately 90 minutes. Congressman Harris will kick off the meeting, followed by a very informative briefing by experts in the selection process and a first-hand look at academy life through the eyes of recent graduates. It will conclude with a question and answer session for students and parents.

Additionally, a member of the University of Maryland ROTC detachment will be on hand to answer questions specific to ROTC scholarships. Interested students must RSVP for the June 15 virtual event with their name, address, phone number, and reliable email address to MD01Academy@mail.house.gov. Individuals who have RSVP’d will receive a confirmation email with a link to join the virtual meeting on Friday June 11th in the afternoon. Additional questions can be addressed to Congressman Harris’s office at MD01Academy@mail.house.gov.

Congressman Harris issued the following statement:

“I look forward to again hosting this panel discussion to inform my young constituents about life at the academies and the process for interviewing and selecting candidates. Every year this forum is well attended, and I’m consistently encouraged by the level of interest by our young people who wish to serve in our nation’s armed services.”