Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 28

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m., although some counties do not update on weekends. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Death numbers updated

Readers may note a jump in COVID-19 deaths in Maryland and two Mid-Shore counties in today’s update. This does not necessarily reflect recent deaths, but stems from the state health department revising its data to include 517 deaths that had not been previously classified as COVID-19 related.

The updated data was included beginning with Thursday’s COVID-19 dashboard update at coronavirus.maryland.gov and with today’s Spy update for the total COVID-19 deaths statewide. The Spy will continue to use county reporting for county-level COVID-19 data.

The Maryland Department of Health Vital Statistics Administration (VSA) identified, through maintenance exercises, that some medical certifiers had miscoded the cause or probable cause of death. VSA is in the process of re-issuing guidance for coding protocols to medical certifiers.

“When necessary, our epidemiologists make adjustments to reported health data as information is reviewed, verified, and corrected,” Dr. Jinlene Chan, the state’s deputy secretary for public health services, said in a press release. “It is important for medical certifiers to closely follow CDC guidance when reporting COVID-19 deaths. This data is critical for the public and the public health community, and our systems and processes are designed to ensure accuracy and transparency in our reporting to the public.”

Families who have experienced a death of a loved one due to COVID-19 may be able to receive funding assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for funeral expenses they incurred. Details on the program may be found here. The family member applying for the funeral assistance must upload or mail a copy of a death certificate that explicitly lists COVID-19 (or suspected COVID-19) in the causes of death or contributing causes.

Key points for today

• Kent County’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1 to 1,348.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.75%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 459,343, an increase of 248 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 12 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 9,380.

• The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.73% (-0.11 from yesterday).

Vaccinations

• CDC 18+ population with at least one dose : 69.4%

• The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 52.72% of Marylanders and 48.35% of Kent County residents; second dose rates are 43.38% and 42.33% respectively.

• To pre-register for a vaccine appointment, visit www.marylandvax.org or covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

• State Vaccine Information Page: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine

• Vaccination Site Search: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c

Positivity Rate

• The state’s 7-day average positivity rate has been below 5% for 35 days and below 2% for four days.

Hospitalizations

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland dropped by 2 in the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 397 people hospitalized — 297 in acute care and 100 in intensive care.