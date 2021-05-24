HOPE Moves CASA of the Mid-Shore Forward

With National Volunteer Appreciation Month and National Child Abuse Prevention Month as a backdrop, in April CASA of the Mid-Shore celebrated 31 years of service to maltreated children. To creatively and safely thank the many Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers from Talbot, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s, and Kent Counties who stand against child abuse and take action by advocating for children, CASA’s staff followed CDC protocols while greeting CASA volunteers at outside locations to provide ‘to-go’ gourmet lunches.

Each CASA volunteer embraced CASA of the Mid-Shore’s 2021 theme, HOPE MOVES US FORWARD, by writing a message of hope on a poster and posing for a photograph. Some of the photos are included, along with comments from CASA’s stakeholder in this video.

Reminding the community that CASA of the Mid-Shore provides an opportunity to celebrate the power of the individual to spark change and improve the world, CASA’s Executive Director Robin Davenport states, “COVID-19 has changed so much for so many. One thing that has not changed is our consistent advocacy for vulnerable children.

For the second year in a row the pandemic prevents us from holding an in-person event to raise essential funds. Nonetheless, our work goes on, and we need financial support.” She encourages community members to support CASA of the Mid-Shore through tax-deductible donations before this fiscal year ends on June 30th.

CASA of the Mid-Shore’s mission is to provide Court Appointed Special Advocates to children who are under court protection due to abuse, neglect, abandonment, or their parents’ inability to safely care for them. To support this nonprofit organization, please visit www.casamidshore.org.