Adkins Mytery Monday: A Beautiful Native Herbaceous Perennial

Happy Mystery Monday! This week, we have an up close look of a beautiful native herbaceous perennial growing in Emily’s Play Garden! Bonus points for the cultivar name.

Last week, we asked about the Eastern Box Turtle, Terrapene carolina carolina! These turtles can have a variety of yellow to orange and black to brown patterning. The male box turtles will have red eyes, while the females usually have brown eyes. Eastern box turtles tend to prefer deciduous or mixed forests. They are slow moving and slow to mature, but can be long lived if they can stay clear of cars and machinery.

