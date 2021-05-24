Rock Hall Launches “Yarn Bomb” 2021  

The public is invited to join Rock Hall Elementary School and Main Street Rock Hall (MSRH) in creating a one-of-a-kind piece of public art.

This year we plan to create a swashbuckling, pirate-themed display. Using acrylic yarn (knitting, crocheting, counted cross stitch, etc.) participants are asked to create a one dimensional (flat) pirate-related object of at least 1 foot in length. (The bigger the better)!. Examples are: pirates, swords, skull and cross bones, treasure chests, anchors, etc. Your creation does not need to be realistic, and feel free to use bright colors and your imagination. The area of the completed project will be 6 feet high and over 60 feet long.

Please drop off all yarn creations at The Hickory Stick (21326 Sharp St., Rock Hall) by Saturday, July 3rd. Tag with the artist’s name and email if possible. Please do not place creations in plastic bags. We hope to hang the mural during the 3rd week of July. It will remain in place for approximately a month, or until the elements have taken their toll.

Please contact Laurie Walters (mainstreetrockhall@gmail.com) for more information or to donate acrylic yarn, needles, or crochet hooks.