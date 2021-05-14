Legislative Session Wrap-Up

Wondering what our legislators accomplished in Annapolis this year? The public is invited to find out at the next meeting of the Democratic Club of Kent County, on Thursday, May 20 (via Zoom). Join us for an evening with Speaker Pro Tem Delegate Sheree Sample Hughes (District 37A), the only Eastern Shore Democrat in the Maryland General Assembly. First elected to the General Assembly in 2014, she is a member of the Health and Government Operations Committee, and has served as part of House leadership in the position of Speaker Pro Tem since 2019. Additional biographical and contact information for Delegate Sample-Hughes may be found at https://mgaleg.maryland.gov/mgawebsite/Members/Details/sample01.

Del. Sample-Hughes will speak on education funding, police reform, voting rights, environmental protection and climate change, and other measures passed (or blocked) during the 2021 session. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

DCKC members will receive a Zoom link for this meeting, which will open at 6:30 pm on May 20 with social time and a brief business meeting, followed by Del. Sample-Hughes at 7:00 pm. Others may request the link by contacting the club at info@dckcmd.com.