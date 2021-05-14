History of Racial Terror Lynchings in Maryland Exhibit at Sumner Hall

Sumner Hall is pleased to present an exhibit that documents the History of Racial Terror Lynchings in Maryland in the window of the Historical Society of Kent County, 301 High Street, Chestertown, Maryland.

Between 1882 and 1968, 4,743 lynchings occurred in the United States with 34 of these taking place in Maryland. In 1882, James Taylor, an African American, was removed from the Chestertown jail by a mob and lynched just a few steps from the courthouse lawn.

The exhibit, presented in 10 panels designed in bold colors accompanied by graphics, depicts persons, places, and themes associated with lynching in Maryland and Kent county. It captures a period of Kent County history that has been forgotten or suppressed from the consciousness of those of us who live here. That history is one of racism and injustice against African Americans after emancipation. This exhibit is about our shared histories of racial inequality and terror with the purpose of reconciliation, justice and equity for all. Since racial terror lynching of black people is not a relic of history, it must be confronted in an effort to heal the nation from the pain and injustices of racism experienced by black people. By showing this history, the exhibit might contribute to the awareness of the historical events and perhaps lead to reconciliation. Produced by the James Taylor Justice Coalition of Sumner Hall, this is one of our local responses to the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission Law which was unanimously passed by both the Maryland House and Senate and signed into law by Governor Hogan in February 2019.

The exhibit also pays tribute to Bryan Stevenson and his work with Equal Justice Initiative, including the Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice.

The James Taylor Justice Coalition (JTJC) believes that only by telling the unvarnished truth about the past can we begin to address the current injustices faced by people of color today. Our goal: Armed with the truth of the past and knowledge of the present, the people of Kent County and the Eastern Shore of Maryland will undertake the changes in our society necessary to insure justice and equity for all.

Visit: www.sumnerhall.org to learn more.