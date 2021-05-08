Chesapeake College: Contributions Celebrated at 2021 Pride of the Peake  

In honoring the contributions of dedicated community members, Chesapeake College Foundation raised $35,100 for student scholarships during the virtual week-long Chesapeake College Foundation Pride of the Peake 2021 event. The honorees were John DeLuca, Bob Rauch and the Multicultural Advisory Committee.

The Foundation exceeded the goal to raise $30,000 for the designated endowed scholarships celebrating the honorees.

Pride of the Peake culminated on April 29 with its Virtual Finale—an online video event to honor the recipients. The video included appearances by U.S. Senator Ben Cardin and Maryland Senator Adelaide Eckardt, who honored the recipients for their extraordinary service.

The video also featured interviews with students who have benefitted from the support of the honorees. View the complete video at http://www.chesapeake.edu/ pride-of-peake

“Our honorees have done so much to help students across our region meet their goals and improve their lives through education,” said Chesapeake College President Clifford Coppersmith. “Their efforts make a difference to our community every day. They choose to invest their talents, energy and resources in our students. We regularly see the results of their investment in the lives of our graduates and the communities they serve.”

Retired businessman and community advocate Mr. DeLuca established the TREES Scholarship to prepare Certified Nursing Assistants for work in the community. Since launching the scholarship to aid aspiring CNA’s, Mr. DeLuca’s support has expanded to include other workforce training initiatives.

A long-time supporter of higher education in Maryland, Mr. Rauch is President of RAUCH inc. and has partnered with Chesapeake to prepare the region’s workforce. He has worked to provide both career and transfer pathways for Chesapeake students.

The Multicultural Advisory Committee, comprised of college employees and community members, works to promote diversity and inclusion at Chesapeake. To help support this mission, the group fundraises for the J.C. Gibson Memorial Book Scholarship for economically challenged students in the five-county service area.

The Peake level sponsor was the Birney Charitable Fund| Queenstown Harbor Golf Resort. The Gold Level sponsors were Reza and Dale Jafari and McDonald’s|The Meoli Companies.

Green Level sponsors were Bruce and Blenda Armistead, Cliff and Kathy Coppersmith; and Philip and Irmy Webster. The Blue Level sponsors were Candle Light Cove, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Cecil, Chaney Enterprises, Edward H. Boyd Fund, Shore United Bank, PKS & Company, Willow Construction, Blenda Armistead, Tom and Cathy Hill; and Mark, Donna, Dominic, Mia and Luke Farella.

Online donations to the scholarships can be made through May 15 at www.chesapeake.edu/pride-of- peake. For information about supporting the scholarships, please contact Michelle Hall at mhall@chesapeake.edu.