Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival 2021 Debuts in Ebenezer Theater

Chesapeake Music announces the 36th annual Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival will be held June 4–12, 20201 at its new permanent home, the Ebenezer Theater, at 17 South Washington Street in Easton, Maryland. The Festival’s exciting two-week program of six concerts featuring 15 artists will be presented live, in full compliance with state and local Covid-19 regulations, as well as streamed on the web. Artistic directors Marcy Rosen and Catherine Cho have created a compelling program of chamber music masterworks by Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Brahms, and Schumann, among others, as well as intimate duo performances of music by Joseph Bologne, William Grant Still, William Bolcom, and Amy Beach.

The Festival’s opening extravaganza on June 4 will introduce Chesapeake Music’s new Steinway & Sons concert grand model D piano and feature Mozart’s Piano Trio in G Major and Dvořák’s Piano Quartet in E-flat Major. And on June 11, the new piano will again be in the spotlight with performances of Mozart’s Piano Trio in C Major, Beethoven’s Serenade in D Major, and Schubert’s Fantasia for Piano, Four Hands, in F minor.

Performing at this year’s Festival are both distinguished artists well-known to Festival attendees and outstanding new musicians. Among them, Festival favorites, the brother violinists Daniel and Todd Phillips, and violist Steven Tenenbom, are joined by cellist Timothy Eddy and return as the Orion String Quartet, performing Brahms Piano Quintet in F minor with another Festival favorite, acclaimed pianist Robert McDonald, on June 12.

Internationally renowned pianists Diane Walsh and Ieva Jokubaviciute also return to join cellist Marcy Rosen, violinist Catherine Cho, and other artists. Walsh and Jokubaviciute are featured together on June 5 playing Schumann’s Six Studies in Canon Form and Bilder aus Osten “Pictures from the East” for piano, four hands. Acclaimed flutist Tara Helen O’Connor is also featured in several performances, and rising star, violist Molly Carr, joins the Festival for the first time.

The roster of artists performing at this Festival is J. Lawrie Bloom, clarinet; Molly Carr, viola; Catherine Cho, violin/viola; Timothy Eddy, cello; Ieva Jokubaviciute, piano; Robert McDonald, piano; Tara Helen O’Connor, flute; Peggy Pearson, oboe; Daniel Phillips, violin; Todd Phillips, violin; Marcy Rosen, cello; Francesca dePasquale, violin; Peter Stumpf, cello; Steven Tenenbom, viola; and Diane Walsh, piano.

Sponsors of this year’s Festival include Talbot Arts, the Maryland State Arts Council, and Paul and Joanne Prager. Visit the Chesapeake Music website, www.chesapeakechambermusic.org, where there are complete program listings. Tickets will go on sale May 1, 2021.