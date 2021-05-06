Paul Clipper and his Home Grown Chordophones

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Spy had a few questions after reading a press release the other day from the Main Street Gallery in Cambridge noting that it would be featuring the work of Paul Clipper with the intriguing exhibit title of “HOME GROWN CHORDOPHONES.”

The first question for us was what a “chordophone” might be. The second was what made it “home grown.” But the most important was “who the heck makes home grown chordophones in the first place.”

As with most things with the Cambridge Spy as we get to know our new community, we turned to Mike Starling over at our partner WHCP radio for some help. And it turned out that Mike had an easy answer for this. He set us up with an interview with Paul Clipper, who also happened to be one of the community station’s most popular volunteer disk jockeys who hosts a Blues program every week.

So we did. A few weeks ago, the Spy sat down with Paul to not only get some answers, but also the chance to listen to a unique life journey as a publisher, country editor, motorcycle enthusiast, radio host, and photographer. And like so many others we have been meeting in Dorchester County, gives a larger hint on why Cambridge is such a rich and unique part of the Eastern Shore.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length.

HOME GROWN CHORDOPHONES at the www.mainstgallery.net, runs through Sunday, JUNE 27. There will be two artists receptions on Second Saturdays, MAY 8 and JUNE 12 from 5-8 pm. The gallery is located at 518 Poplar St. in Cambridge’s lively Arts and Entertainment District and directly across the street from Jimmie and Sooks Restaurant.