Shore United Bank Employees Show Appreciation to Local Nurses

Each year, Shore United Bank selects three employees to participate in Maryland Bankers Association Emerging Leaders program. This year Michael Nickerson, Senior Systems Engineer, Kevin Schwaninger, Senior Credit Analyst and Laura Reeder, Denton Branch Manager were selected to participate.

Photo: L-R Jessica Alvarez, Director of Acute Care, Jenny Bowie, Patient Care Services Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and Shore United Bank’s team of Emerging Leaders: Michael Nickerson, Kevin Schwaninger, and Laura Reeder

The structured leadership program is tailored to meet the needs of Maryland banks and bankers by becoming involved in leadership development, peer networking and learning sessions with industry, community and advocacy leaders.

Each year the program participants are asked to develop a community service project to help support the local community. This year the team collected items to donate to the frontline workers in our local hospitals who have been working extra hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We thank the University of Maryland Medical Center leaders who dedicate their time and talents to help others. Additional thanks to Shore United Bank employees and customers who graciously donated non-perishable snacks, drinks and money towards the purchase of these items.