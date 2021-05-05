Trippe Gallery features Art of the Garden Exhibition with Reception May 7

Now hanging at Easton’s liveliest art gallery, the Trippe Gallery, is the annual “Art of the Garden” exhibition. This popular annual show is celebrating its 5th year! Featured art in the exhibition will be oil paintings by Nancy Tankersley, Elise Phillips, Jill Basham, Meg Nottingham Walsh and Stephen Haynes as well as fine art photography by Nanny Trippe, acrylic paintings by Hanna MacNaughtan and Botanical watercolors by Lee B. D’Zmura.

Well known for her figurative and landscape paintings of watermen of the eastern shore, Nancy Tankersley is showing her flair for floral still lifes in the oil paintings in this exhibit. Rich in color and composition, the paintings reflect her distinguished artistic style. An inherent love of painting is visible in the floral oil paintings of Elise Phillips. While the bucolic countryside is a source of inspiration for many of her paintings, Phillips’ approach to her floral paintings are equally compelling in their impressionistic representation.

In her floral representations, Jill Basham also departs from her broad emotive landscape vistas and presents a soft, more muted composition. Basham is adept at matching the mood of her paintings with her brushwork, color palette and value/temperature. Known for landscapes drenched in light and color, Meg Nottingham Walsh takes a simplistic concentrated approach to her floral paintings. Her work has a strong realistic element characterized by simplified shapes, limited values, and glowing color. An up and coming artist, the oil paintings of Stephen Haynes present a Van Gogh like use of paint and representation. Haynes’ paintings are bold in color and artistic in an impressionistic manner. During the first months of quarantine in 2020, fine art photographer Nanny Trippe learned the art of still life photography created in her home studio. Featuring floral specimens from her garden in a setting employing found and collected items, the photographs present both formal and abstract compositions.

Hanna MacNaughtan is an artist from a village in South Eastern Ontario Canada. Her current artwork is focused on large, textured, abstract and impressionistic paintings on canvas. Her main inspiration comes from riparian foliage and the dynamic light along the river near her home; as well as the colours, textures, and sounds of nature. Lee Boulay D’Zmura is a well known award winning Botanical artist. Her watercolors are an attempt to capture the beauty and delicacy of the individual specimen with botanical accuracy. The fine detail in her paintings is in part the result of years of technical drawing.

The Trippe Gallery invites you to come enjoy this exciting diverse collection of art by many of your favorite artists in the exhibition “The Art of the Garden”. The gallery will be open on First Friday, May 7 until 7:30 pm. The Trippe is located at 23 N Harrison St-for more information please call 410-310-8727.