ESLC Hires new Policy Manager

Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC) is pleased to announce the hiring of Sara Ramotnik as their new Policy Manager. Sara replaces Josh Hastings who has gone on to become Program and Policy Director for Forever Maryland.

Sara comes to ESLC from the Chesapeake Conservation Partnership where she worked on policy development and stakeholder input on key conservation legislation. Sara graduated from the University of Maryland with a B.S. in Environmental Science and Policy. Sara also served as an agricultural nonpoint source pollution intern at the Chesapeake Bay Program Office.

According to ESLC President Rob Etgen, “we are thrilled to have Sara join our team. She has terrific experience with partners and legislation that are key parts of our future, and brings the energy and enthusiasm needed to take on big challenges like our Delmarva Oasis – an effort to protect half of the peninsula by 2030.”