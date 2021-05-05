First Annual Earth Day Community Trash Walk Great Success

More than 70 people of all ages participated in the Chestertown Earth Day Festival’s first annual Community Trash and Recycle Walk on April 24. Community members were assigned specific blocks in downtown Chestertown as well as the Gilchrest Rail Trail, where one group of Washington College students found a mangled, half buried shopping cart and carried it to Fountain Park. The cart will go to Infinity Recycling, not the landfill! Participants in the walk received a coupon for a treat at Evergrain, Figg’s Ordinary, Play It Again Sam’s or Stam’s Luncheonette.

In addition, the Chestertown Environmental Committee collected 28 pounds of #5 plastics, 200 pounds of one-use batteries, 100 CFL bulbs and 50 fluorescent tubes from town residents.

The event was hosted by the Chestertown Environmental Committee and the Town of Chestertown, and sponsored by Chesapeake Investment Advisors, Infinity Recycling, LaMotte Company, ShoreRivers and Washington College Center for Environment and Society.