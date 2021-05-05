Chester River Health Foundation Hosts 27th Annual Golf Fundraiser

The Chester River Health Foundation will host its 27th annual golf tournament fundraiser at the Chester River Yacht & Country Club just outside Chestertown, Maryland on Friday, June 4, 2021.
The tournament is once again being generously sponsored by the Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary and will raise funds for a second chemistry analyzer for the lab at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
“Proceeds from this event will help provide the $150,000 needed to replace our second chemistry analyzer,” said Maryann Ruehrmund, Foundation executive director. “A chemistry analyzer is the backbone of all diagnostic laboratory work at every hospital and it is imperative to have mirror back-up testing capabilities to insure quality, precision and the timeliness of test results.”
According to Liz Principe, site coordinator of lab services at the Chestertown hospital, “Virtually every emergency department patient, lab outpatient and all inpatients have tests run on this equipment, thus requiring the analyzers to run 24/7/365. We test approximately 200 specimens daily on these analyzers and each specimen may include up to 19 individual components. Additionally, our chemistry analyzers are the only equipment in the five-county Shore Regional Health service area that perform critical blood tests to diagnose Hepatitis and HIV.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety and health of all golfers and volunteers, the event is being planned with all appropriate health, safety and social distancing precautions in place. There will be one afternoon tee time with a reduced number of foursomes on the course; foursomes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
According to Ruehrmund, all golfer registration forms and fees must be submitted prior by May 28. Foundation staff will be unable to accommodate on-site registrations.
Registrations may be made by mail or phone by calling Deb Lauser at 410-810-5661. Sponsorship registrations may be made online at: umcrhf.org/2021-golf-
Because of the essential role this annual fundraiser plays in the Foundation’s ability to provide funding for the highest priority hospital equipment, this event will be held rain or shine.
For more information about the tournament and safety precautions in place, contact Maryann Ruehrmund at 410-810-5660 or by email: mruehrmund@umm.edu.
About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health
As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.
About the University of Maryland Medical System
The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is a university-based regional health care system focused on serving the health care needs of Maryland, bringing innovation, discovery and research to the care we provide and educating the state’s future physician and health care professionals through our partnership with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore professional schools (Nursing, Pharmacy, Social Work and Dentistry) in Baltimore. As one of the largest private employers in the State, the health system’s more than 29,500 employees and 4,000 affiliated physicians provide primary and specialty care in more than 150 locations, including 13 hospitals and 9 University of Maryland Urgent Care centers. The UMMS flagship academic campus, the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore, is recognized regionally and nationally for excellence and innovation in specialized care. Our acute care and specialty rehabilitation hospitals serve urban, suburban and rural communities and are located in 13 counties across the State. For more information, visit www.umms.org.
