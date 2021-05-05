Daphne Wagner Celebrates 35 Years with Shore United Bank

Shore United Bank (the “Bank”) is happy to congratulate Daphne Wagner on 35 years of service. Daphne began her career with the Bank in May of 1986 as a Teller at the Tred Avon Square, Easton, MD branch. Currently, Ms. Wagner is the Assistant Branch Manager at the Elliott Road branch in Easton, MD. Daphne is responsible for the daily operations and support of the team and customers from opening accounts to handling loan requests.

Daphne is a graduate of the Maryland Bankers School. Over the last six years, she has volunteered to help with the Festival of Trees to support Hospice.

“Daphne is an experienced banker and a good listener who is able to guide customers and employees through complex situations to bring a positive outcome to all involved,” says Kim Kastel, Vice President and Branch Manager, Elliott Road branch.

Daphne resides in Easton, MD with her husband Joe. They have two children Carlie Jo and Ethan Joseph who both live in Easton. She enjoys spending time with her grandson and pets and spending time outdoors taking hikes, gardening and going to the beach to collect seashells.

