Families Impacted by Suicide and Mental Health Focus of Kevin Hines’ Video

The Kevin Hines: The Art of Wellness video series is continuing on Thurs., May 13, with a focus on families impacted by suicide and mental health. Additional dates include Thurs., May 27 addressing Veterans and June 10, focusing on men and the male perspective. All events are free and take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention states that on average one person dies by suicide every 13 hours in Maryland.

Kevin Hines is an award-winning filmmaker who survived a suicide attempt after jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge and lives by his motto, #BeHereTomorrow. More about Kevin Hines is at kevinhinesstory.com.

Hines will connect with participants after each video to moderate a live question and answer session along with regional guest moderators with expertise in each video’s focus. May 13 panelists include Kim Klump with the Jesse Klump Memorial Fund, family of suicide, AFSP mentor, SOS group facilitator, and grief counselor; and Greg Ruess, LMSW, suicide prevention advocate, AFSP Maryland Chapter Board chair, retired military, and USNA graduate.

The seven-part Kevin Hines: The Art of Wellness free video series began March 11 and is made possible through funding from the Behavioral Health Administration and with the sponsor support of Anne Arundel County Department of Health, Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency, Channel Marker Mental Health and Wellness Support, and Mid Shore Behavioral Health, Inc.

Pre-register for the May 13 event at bitly.com/hinesmay13. Registration for the Veterans-focused session is at bitly.com/hinesmay27, and the session focused on men and the male perspective is at bitly.com/hinesjune10.

Mid Shore Behavioral Health, Inc. is a private, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) regional Core Service Agency serving Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties. MSBH is one of Maryland’s largest CSA, with primary responsibilities including community planning, management, and monitoring of publicly funded medically necessary mental health services for children, adolescents, adults, and the aging population. More about MSBH is at midshorebehavioralhealth.org.