The Artists’ Gallery Features “Solitude” by Nancy R. Thomas in May

Throughout the month of May, the Artists’ Gallery will feature the work of Nancy R. Thomas in a compilation of her latest work entitled “Solitude.” All of the work for this show was completed in oil during 2020 /2021. A most challenging year, according to the artist, who upon reflection of her finished work, felt it all spoke the same message “of Solitude, appropriate and befitting a year of lock down. It has been a year of contemplation and self reflection. I feel this show reflects those emotions,” stated the artist.

Most of the plein air events in 2020 were canceled or held virtually, but the few that carried on found artists staying and painting alone, viewed by masked and socially distanced art patrons. Thomas participated in Paint Stevensville, winning an Award of Excellence and in Paint Ocean City, winning 3rd place in the Quickdraw contest. In October, Thomas was able to make her annual painting trip to Broadkill Beach, Delaware, only after the four participating artists had been tested for Covid.

Nancy came to the Eastern Shore in 1994 from Alexandria, Virginia, where she pursued dual careers of dancing and painting for over two decades. Her painting classes were taken at The Torpedo Factory, The Corcoran School of Art, A Project Study Tour of Italy and Northern Virginia Community College, where she earned an Associates Degree in Fine Art in 1990. Thomas is a signature member of the Baltimore Watercolor Society and past member of The Washington Watercolor Association. Upon moving to the Eastern Shore, she was juried into the Working Artists Forum where she held the position of President for three years. She is a member of Oil Painters of America, a partner in The Artists’ Gallery and paints with The Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay. She has participated in the Local Color Show held each year in conjunction with Plein Air Easton for 15 years. In 2018, she juried into Plein Air Easton. She finds the light of the Eastern Shore to be captivating and enjoys capturing the waterways and dramatic skies on canvas.

Please stop by the gallery to view the show and meet the artist during extended hours on the evening of Friday May 7, 2021. Based on current restrictions, food and wine will not be served and masks must be worn within the gallery. The show will hang throughout the month of May at The Artists’ Gallery, 239 High Street in Chestertown. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10-5 and Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.