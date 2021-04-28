Letter to Editor: The 100 Day Measuring Stick

Overheard at the Chestertown Farmers’ Market on Saturday morning 24 April was reference to President Biden’s first 100 days being compared by the press to Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 100 days during his first term in office.

No, that is not in context, nor the quote.

The “first 100 days” of a presidential term was coined as measurement or a comparative standard during FDR’s first term in office as his presidential “To Do List” for the survival of our nation sat squarely on his desk in the oval office. Roosevelt, himself, is credited with first using the term in his 24 July 1933 address reflecting on the need to organize thoughts before embarking on the huge undertaking of his “New Deal.” Since then, the “first 100 days” of a presidential term has become a period considered as a benchmark to measure the early success of a president.

Before being elected president, Biden promised he would accomplish a lot of things in his first 100 days in office. NPR reports Biden’s progress on COVID-19 and populum approval of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic with caveats of “not so much progress” and “vulnerability” with immigration issues. A quick internet surf of surveys and polls shows Biden under 50% in the goal accomplishment category.

Biden and his team made efforts on racial justice, the environment and a softer voice in foreign policy, however, there are issues on the marked stalled progress to his original “To Do” list.

Our southern border needs better management tools, support for U.S. personnel as well as those states who deal with front-line issues regarding the safety of their own populations as well as those who seek a safer, healthier legal immigration process.

Mid-term elections in 2022 need to produce a grass-roots leadership at the municipal, county, state and Congressional levels to send more voices of reason and not engage in unreasonable harping. Even when the polls of public opinion show our nation divided in a 50-50 controversy, this country has always found its voice – and it starts at home.

C. L. Kemp

Kent County Republican Central Committee