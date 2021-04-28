Old Wye Mill Opens 2021 Season

Old Wye Mill invites you to its Opening Day, sponsored by Shore United Bank, on May 1, following a year of closure due to the public health crisis. OWM is one of Maryland’s most remarkable places: the historic grist mill is the oldest continuously operated water-powered mill in America, and Maryland’s oldest continuously operating business. In case of rain, the event will take place on June 5.

On Opening Day, visitors will enter the Mill in small groups from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The interior features a new panel exhibition explaining the operation of the Mill and its history, while Docents and Millers will be on hand to demonstrate and interpret the Mill’s operation. Suggested contribution is $2/person. Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing during your visit.

Opening Day will feature a festive mix of outdoor demonstrations, sales, live music, and hands-on activities. While awaiting their visit to the Mill’s grinding floor, guests may purchase organic and conventional flour and cornmeal produced onsite by the Mill; try their hand at grinding on a replica quern (hand-operated mill); and watch re-enactors demonstrating colonial cooking techniques. They will enjoy musical entertainment in traditional styles by Greg Remesch (guitar/banjo) (1o – 1) and Rebekah Geller (fiddle) (12 – 3 p.m.). The Wheeler Family Deep Fried Seafood and YoJavaBowl food trucks will be selling their delectable specialties. Picnic tables are available.

Old Wye Mill is located at 900 Wye Mills Road (Route 662), in Wye Mills, Maryland 21679, near the intersection of Route 662 and Route 404. The Mill is open May 1 through October 31. Grinding Days are the first and third Saturdays of each month. Old Wye Mill is also open by appointment for group tours. To schedule a tour, please call 410-827-3850. Visit https://www.oldwyemill.org for more information.

Old Wye Mill is grateful to Shore United Bank for sponsoring Opening Day this year. In addition, we acknowledge the support of a grant from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, with Maryland State funds, through the Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area.