Sarah Jesse Appointed Director of the Academy Art 

Sarah Jesse has been appointed by the Academy Art Museum Board of Trustees as the next director of the Museum located in Easton, Maryland. She comes from the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) where she has served as deputy director as well as interim director and CEO.

Jesse brings 17 years of experience to the job having held significant positions at the Chicago Museum of Contemporary Art; Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa; Los Angeles County Museum of Art (the largest museum in the Western US); and the Orange County Museum of Art.

Long interested in leadership positions within the art museum community, Sarah received her Bachelor of Arts degree in art history from Oberlin College; and a Master of Arts in art history from the University of Illinois at Chicago; along with attending the Museum Leadership Institute in 2017.

Academy Art Museum chair, Cathy McCoy, said, “We are thrilled, after a nation-wide search, to have found such an outstanding leader for the Museum. Her experience, enthusiasm and commitment to art and community brought her overwhelming support from our board.”

Jesse, who is expected to begin her role fulltime in June, said, “I am truly honored and excited to have been selected to lead this wonderful Museum. I have long valued museums that are embedded in and essential to the community; and, during my visit to Easton, it was clear that the Academy Art Museum is just such a place.”

The Academy Art Museum was assisted in their search for a new director by Lee Kappleman with m/Oppenheim in Baltimore, MD.

For further information about the Academy Art Museum, call 410-822-2787 or visit www.academyartmuseum.org .