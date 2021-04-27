Mid-Shore Commerce: Preston Lets a Bronco Out of the Gate

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When the Spy started talking to Preston Ford a year or so ago, our interest in the company had very little to do with cars. What was more intriguing for us was that this very rural car business had grown into one of the top twenty Ford dealerships in the entire country.

One way a company can make that remarkable climb is good marketing, and that was the second reason we found the Preston story so compelling. Over the course of a few decades, Preston has mastered the art of selling their cars through the creative use of the internet, social media, and clever and unique branding, which included their award-winning “iFrog” campaign.

A second way is to build a loyal customer base, and for Preston, there was a simple strategy for that; give back to the community. From the moment Preston started as a business, its mission was to tie its car sales to the support of local charities.

But the third factor was something that initially escaped the Spy’s overview; a car dealership needed good and exciting cars. And in the case of Ford Motor Company, it seems like almost every quarter, they are releasing some of the most advanced, technically rich automobiles in the industry.

A case in point is the return of the classic Bronco. A legend long before O.J. Simpson was spotted escaping justice on a Lost Angeles freeway; the compact sports utility car was an immediate hit when it was first released in 1966 to compete with Jeep and International Harvester models. But oddly, the Bronco was pulled from Ford’s lineup in 1999, presumably outliving its intended market.

Nonetheless, due to Ford’s bold decision to end the production of sedans last year, the Bronco badge is back. And to the glee of many, it has maintained the same characteristics that made the original so popular, including the same boxy shape, an interior design that could withstand the foulest of weather, and a reasonable price tag.

The Spy drove out to Preston last week as the new Broncos were arriving and spend some time with Preston’s Greg Rohman to understand the SUV’s evolution, rebirth, and the exceptional demand the new Bronco has already created with over 200,000 customers who have already made reservations to get their own.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Preston Ford please go here.