MENU

Sections

More

April 26, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Food and Garden Food-Garden Homepage Food and Garden Food-Garden Portal lead

Adkins Mystery Monday: What Landed on a Lynnhaven Carpet Flower?

by Leave a Comment

Share
Happy Mystery Monday! What insect did we find on this Erigeron ‘Lynnhaven Carpet’ flower?
Last week, we highlighted the unique flowers of the sweet gum tree! Liquidambar styraciflua is a fast growing native tree with beautiful burgundy fall foliage. Known for its spiky seed balls, sweet gum is a great food source for wildlife and is the host plant for the luna moth! It also tolerates clay soils and can grow near black walnuts, despite the juglone compound.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *