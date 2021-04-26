Adkins Mystery Monday: What Landed on a Lynnhaven Carpet Flower?

Happy Mystery Monday! What insect did we find on this Erigeron ‘Lynnhaven Carpet’ flower?
Last week, we highlighted the unique flowers of the sweet gum tree! Liquidambar styraciflua is a fast growing native tree with beautiful burgundy fall foliage. Known for its spiky seed balls, sweet gum is a great food source for wildlife and is the host plant for the luna moth! It also tolerates clay soils and can grow near black walnuts, despite the juglone compound.
