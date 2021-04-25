The Great Re-Emergence: Chestertown’s Saturday Market and Art Walk Report

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As if a veil had been lifted from a dreary, tragic, and depressing year, Chestertown’s Saturday Market and Art Walk combined to welcome throngs of county residents and visitors anxious to get out into the world again.

The Chestertown Arts and Entertainment District hosted the “Re-Emergence” themed Spring Art Walk with over a dozen town venues participating in showcasing artists’ work.

Here are a few minutes from the morning as the Spy wandered through town, always in awe of the abundance and excellence of our local artists, craftspeople, and Saturday Market vendors. We couldn’t get to everyone, but be sure, they will be found this summer as we return.

Music throughout is by Phil Dutton on the new A&E piano shown with the two artists who prepped and painted it with local themes, Samantha Arrow of Walnut & Wool (sanding, prep, bench upholstery, etc.) and Barbara Slocum (local cultural themes covering piano).